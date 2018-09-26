Stand a chance to win tickets to Kwesta's 3-Day Spring Break

Award winning rapper Kwesta is staging his most fulfilling period this year with his ambitious three-day music festival Spring Break.

Taking place in his hometown of Ekurhuleni at the Germiston Lake, the event is expected to pull in crowds of more than 30 000 people over the three days.

AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Distruction Boyz, Shekhinah, Black Motion and Nadia Nakai are some of the artists that will be performing.

The event will host a number of music and lifestyle experiences, such as a line up of over 100 performing artists over the three days, water features (boat cruises), gaming stations, themed parties (foam party, robot party, all black experience) as well as a gentleman’s club.

Kwesta and SowetanLIVE are giving you and your partner an opportunity to party at the 3-Day Spring Break.

The ticket giveaway is in conjunction with RapLyf Records.

Terms and conditions:

