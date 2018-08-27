Nadia Nakai, Moozlie & Kobe Bryant: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
The last weekend of August had us going all out to get ready for spring.
It was a day at the races at the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup in Sandton and our Asian persuasion Lalla Hirayama looked close to perfect while hosting the event.
Celebrities came out in numbers and yes, they slayed. Whether they stayed indoors or went out to party, one this is for sure: this weekend seems to have been a great one in celebville.
See what else some of your faves got up to.
Last night, Zone 6 was sold out when the venue hosted the Pro Kid Hip Hop tribute concert. In attendance were a variety of artists, including Nadia Nakai who slayed with both her performance and her sexy outfit.
Former NBA player Kobe Bryant turned 40 last week Thursday and to celebrate, he surprised his entire clan with a trip to the Mexican resort, Cabo for the weekend.
Moozlie was squad deep at the Clark and Sons launch on Saturday night. Dripping in black and gold she also showed off her new do and girl we are loving the bangs. The starlet also launched her new album recently titled Victory.
Halle Berry wrapped up her Sunday with a relaxing bubble bath accompanied by a glass of red wine. According to her Instagram posts she spent a relaxing weekend at home appreciating her dogs.