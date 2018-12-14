Shimza's 'One Man Show' grows in leaps and bounds

"Please don't refer to me as DJ Shimza in the story, it's just Shimza."

That's one request that the 29-year-old Tembisa-born DJ, real name Ashley Raphala, makes after our tête-à-tête. He arrives an hour late.

"Hi, I'm late, Shimza," he greets me when he finally arrives with his six-year-old daughter.

He immediately scores cool points as he politely explains that he lost track of time because he was picking up his daughter from school.

"I don't think you can even explain the love you have for your child. You have never experienced real love until you have your own kid," he says.

"The hardest thing is not spending enough time with my daughter because of the job I have."

On Christmas Day, Shimza will celebrate a 10-year milestone of his philanthropic One Man Show concert. Hosted by Somizi and Skhumba, the stellar line-up this year features Busiswa, Shekhinah, Lady Zamar, AKA, Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Sjava, Mlindo The Vocalist and Black Motion.

It annually starts off with Christmas lunch for orphans in Tembisa, before it kicks into high gear with the music concert at 3pm in Mehlareng Stadium to raise funds for those less fortunate.