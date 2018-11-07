Nadia Nakai served Mzansi sauce at the MTV EMAs

As the ‘who’s who’ of the music world gathered in Bilbao‚ Spain for the 2018 MTV EMAs on Sunday night‚ our very own Nadia Nakai was out there repping Mzansi on the red carpet.

Nadia flew the SA flag high as a red carpet host for MTV Africa.

From chatting to Jason Derulo about that when asked Mzansi if we speak English to doing a freestyle for Sway — Nadia did the most!

Can we also talk about the how smoking-hot Nadia looked in this Gert-Johan Coetzee gown?