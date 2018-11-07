Nadia Nakai served Mzansi sauce at the MTV EMAs
As the ‘who’s who’ of the music world gathered in Bilbao‚ Spain for the 2018 MTV EMAs on Sunday night‚ our very own Nadia Nakai was out there repping Mzansi on the red carpet.
Nadia flew the SA flag high as a red carpet host for MTV Africa.
From chatting to Jason Derulo about that when asked Mzansi if we speak English to doing a freestyle for Sway — Nadia did the most!
Can we also talk about the how smoking-hot Nadia looked in this Gert-Johan Coetzee gown?
When Nadia got the chance to speak to Sway there was no way she was going to let the opportunity pass her by.
Nadia ceased the moment and stunted her skills.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday‚ Nadia shared a DM she got from Sway‚ who complimented her rapping skills.
“Yo. I was pleasantly surprised. Love your command and confidence when you spit barz‚” Sway told Nadia.
Here’s the freestyle Nadia did for Sway.