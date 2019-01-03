South Africa

Life will never be the same without Papa, says Mosunkutu's daughter

By Penwell Dlamini - 03 January 2019 - 10:18
Proceedings have begun at former MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu's funeral held in Pimville, Soweto.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

"Papa was a provider. We never went to bed hungy," said former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu's daughter, Queen, during his funeral at the Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Thursday.

She told hundreds of mourners that life would never be the same (without Mosunkutu). Mosunkutu died on Christmas Eve after a long illness. He was 68. "He made sure that we are comfortable as his children. He was a disciplinarian but soft," added Queen, noting that the former trade unionist read extensively.

"He read science, fiction... everything. He knew everything. I would first consult him before going to an encyclopedia."

Among high-ranking ANC officials who attended the funeral included Gauteng premier David Makhura and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele. Mosunkutu served in the Gauteng legislature from 1995 to 2011.

