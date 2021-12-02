Letters

Pandor did read for her doctorate, Prof Sono

By Reader Letter - 02 December 2021 - 13:06
I furthermore urge the honourable Prof Sono to apologise to Dr Naledi Pandor, as she is a qualified doctor, the writer says.
I furthermore urge the honourable Prof Sono to apologise to Dr Naledi Pandor, as she is a qualified doctor, the writer says.
Image: EDUARDO MUNOZ

This letter is in response to the letter penned by Prof Themba Sono, published in the Sowetan on Monday, November 29, headlined “Mhangwani is no doc, scam or not”, in which he also alleges that minister Naledi Pandor is a recipient of an honorary doctorate. I hereby wish to correct that.

In fact, Pandor received her doctorate from the University of Pretoria after conducting a research followed by a doctoral thesis which met the pass requirements. I thereby urge Prof Sono to next time do thorough research before writing letters to newspapers, as such allegations may be highly disturbing and upsetting to other people.

I furthermore urge the honourable Prof Sono to apologise to Dr Naledi Pandor, as she is a qualified doctor.

Bruce BM Khomo, Lebowakgomo

Arts giant Mhangwani tied up in doctorate scam

Legendary music promoter and playwright Sam Mhangwani has been left feeling pained and embarrassed after learning that the honorary doctorate he ...
News
1 week ago

Promoters gear up for festive season

Festival and major events organisers are preparing a comeback of mass concerts before the year ends following months of non-activity.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC