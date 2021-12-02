Pandor did read for her doctorate, Prof Sono

This letter is in response to the letter penned by Prof Themba Sono, published in the Sowetan on Monday, November 29, headlined “Mhangwani is no doc, scam or not”, in which he also alleges that minister Naledi Pandor is a recipient of an honorary doctorate. I hereby wish to correct that.

In fact, Pandor received her doctorate from the University of Pretoria after conducting a research followed by a doctoral thesis which met the pass requirements. I thereby urge Prof Sono to next time do thorough research before writing letters to newspapers, as such allegations may be highly disturbing and upsetting to other people.

I furthermore urge the honourable Prof Sono to apologise to Dr Naledi Pandor, as she is a qualified doctor.

Bruce BM Khomo, Lebowakgomo