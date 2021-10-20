Promoters gear up for festive season
Sam Mhangwani, the organiser of Tribute to Heroes Concert that takes place annually at Moretele Park in Mamelodi, is just looking forward to host his first event since August 2019
Festival and major events organisers are preparing a comeback of mass concerts before the year ends following months of non-activity.
Promoters who spoke to Sowetan ahead of the festive season said they were however still unsure about how asking vaccination certificates from fun lovers will impact their business. Some have indicated that they will not be forcing people to produce vaccination certificate because they do not want to lose business...
