Arts giant Mhangwani tied up in doctorate scam
His joy at finally securing what he described as fitting recognition was short-lived
Legendary music promoter and playwright Sam Mhangwani has been left feeling pained and embarrassed after learning that the honorary doctorate he received was part of an alleged elaborate scam.
Mhangwani’s joy at finally securing what he described as fitting recognition was short-lived after Unisa distanced itself from the event...
