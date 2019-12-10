Wits university to honour Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
The executive director of UN women Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured by Witwatersrand university for her commitment to women’s empowerment nationally and globally.
Mlambo-Ngcuka will receive an honorary doctorate in Literature.
This is as Wits university will be awarding 150 PhD qualifications across all five faculties.
Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma said during the December graduation period, Wits University will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized gold medal and honorary doctorates.
“As the minister of minerals and energy, Mlambo Ngcuka was the driving force behind the mining charter, a tentative step towards meaningful participation of black business in the mining industry, and a notable step towards building an inclusive economy. Her appointment as the country’s first female deputy president paved the way for sharper policies to unlock bottlenecks that suppressed economic growth – namely the Accelerated Growth Initiative of South Africa,” Zuma said.
She said throughout Mlambo-Ngcuka’s career she demonstrated exemplary commitment to advancing human rights issues, standing up for equality and social justice, and relentlessly championing women’s rights through grassroots activism as well as leadership at an international level.
Other leaders who will receive Wits honours are Wendy Appelbaum, Dr Stavros Nicolaou and Mr John Lonsdale Teeger.
