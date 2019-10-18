Business icon Richard Maponya keen to train entrepreneurs

Richard Maponya, the great-grandfather of black business, is not ready to rest on his laurels despite being two years short of a century.

Maponya is so concerned about the low employment rate in the country that he is planning to open an academy to train the youth on how to be entrepreneurs.

“Right now I am trying to come with an institution that must train all our youngsters so that when they graduate they get trained to use their own hands and be able to get employed or get into business in their own right,” he said.

He said he was currently searching for financial and non-financial support to make his dream a reality.

The youth unemployment rate gives him melancholy feelings while he gets euphoric when he thinks about the strides the country has made since apartheid.

Maponya is ecstatic that black people are no longer treated as pariahs in the land of their birth and they are free to participate in the democratic and economic activities of their choice.

“We are proud that we are South Africans now because during apartheid we were not South Africans, we were foreigners [in our own land],” he said.