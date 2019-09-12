Thuli Madonsela prepares lawsuit after Twitter troll labels her a spy

During her acceptance speech, Madonsela thanked all the people who helped her attain her numerous accolades, people who she said were often never mentioned.

"My regret is that the men and women I have led with to achieve the results that are being honoured are not here to celebrate this honour, nor mentioned in such awards. The truth is that it takes a village to achieve the things we attribute to individuals," she said.

Madonsela also used the opportunity to address the issue of violence against women and children.

"It didn’t end with apartheid and patriarchy remains with us. We are reminded that the devaluing of human beings is still there when we think about what happened in the last few weeks. The brutal murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, the spate of kidnappings and murders of many girls including Natasha Conabeer, these have shaken us to the core in society. As I speak the nation is holding its breath wondering where Fort Hare student Thandolwethu [Ngolo] is,” she said.

Bachelor of education student Ngolo, 22, went missing almost a month ago after being dropped off by her father, Zwelinzima Mbovane at the Fourways taxi rank in Johannesburg.

During Thursday's graduation ceremony KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala received a master's of commerce degree in leadership studies.