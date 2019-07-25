WATCH | UCT’s Mamokgethi Phakeng’s moving acceptance speech at the University of Bristol

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has dedicated her honorary doctor of science degree from the University of Bristol to the people who contributed to her life and career.

Phakeng was one of 11 women to receive an honorary degree from the university in a ceremony in Bristol, England, on Monday.

While addressing graduates and academics, she said there were people during her career who had contributed significantly to her reaching this point.

"This is a recognition of the many people who made me, those I represent, the many young boys and girls all over the world, especially in my home continent of Africa, living in poverty and wondering if things will ever get better."

