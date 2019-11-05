Stop divisive talk over the rugby world cup victory

To congratulate only Siya Kolisi and bad mouth other Springbok players cannot be left unchallenged.

When our national teams play, they carry the flag of our country and when they do well it's for the good of the country.

To bring out the race card and politicise the whole thing is a disservice to this new democracy. Our team was even congratulated by leaders from other countries.

But some of our people chose to play politics when the nation was celebrating a fine World Cup victory.

People have freedom of expression but foolishness and divisive tendencies cannot be left unchallenged. President Cyril Ramaphosa thank you for your leadership, in inspiring our rugby team. Bravo to Rassie Erasmus and the boys; we are proud of you.

Patrick Badugela,email