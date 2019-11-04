Boks to embark on a 5-day parade of World Cup trophy

The World Cup-winning Springboks team will kick off their massive five-day celebrations with ordinary South Africans on Thursday in the streets of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

The team will arrive on a number of flights between tomorrow and Wednesday and immediately embark on a "Champions Tour" of SA's major cities to parade the Webb Ellis trophy, the South African Rugby Union (Saru) announced yesterday.

A big welcome party was, however, expected to take place tomorrow at the OR Tambo International Airport when captain Siya Kolisi, vice-captain Handre Pollard, coach Rassie Erasmus and some of the members of the team arrive from Japan in the afternoon.

Sport department's spokesperson Mickey Modisane said a meeting between the department, the Gauteng provincial government and Saru will take place today to finalise details around a "big welcome" for the team.