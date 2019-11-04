Bok victory inspiration to us all

"We are the champions," tweeted a jubilant President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Springboks' Rugby World Cup triumph in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

Indeed, we are the champions and we are all proud of this moment.

The victory is special and inspirational to all of us as a nation and it was even more noteworthy that we lifted the trophy under the captaincy of Siya Kolisi - the first black Springbok skipper to lift the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

We thank you captain fantastic for your inspirational leadership and sheer commitment to the cause. We also doff our hats to the rest of the team, coach Rassie Erasmus and his support staff.

Erasmus proved his technical and tactical nous with the boys, and the fact that he will now serve the sport as SA Rugby's director of rugby, brings hope that the next Boks coach will not veer too far from the systems he has placed in place for the team.

As Kolisi said after the trashing of England on Saturday, nothing is unsurmountable in life when people work in tandem to achieve their goals. We hope these words will reverberate across the nation, and help bring the spirit of togetherness the country needs to achieve big things in the midst of the current economic misery.