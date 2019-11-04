'Go face your racist baas' Zuma daughter slams those saying dad didn't hoist Rugby World Cup

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has come out in support of her father after South Africans remarked that he is the only post-apartheid president who has not lifted the Webb Ellis cup with the Springboks.

Nelson Mandela memorably celebrated with the Boks in 1995, Thabo Mbeki saw World Cup victory in 2007 and Cyril Ramaphosa shared in Siya Kolisi's team's dream victory in Japan on Saturday.

But the cup skipped Zuma, which people were quick to comment on in their social media posts at the weekend.

On a Twitter account in her name, Duduzile posted: “To all Blacks SouthAfricans who were/are dissing my father President Jacob Zuma. Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit.”