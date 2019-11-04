South Africa

'Go face your racist baas' Zuma daughter slams those saying dad didn't hoist Rugby World Cup

By Staff Reporter - 04 November 2019 - 14:25
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has come out in support of her father after South Africans remarked that he is the only post-apartheid president who has not lifted the Webb Ellis cup with the Springboks.

Nelson Mandela memorably celebrated with the Boks in 1995, Thabo Mbeki saw World Cup victory in 2007 and Cyril Ramaphosa shared in Siya Kolisi's team's dream victory in Japan on Saturday.

But the cup skipped Zuma, which people were quick to comment on in their social media posts at the weekend.

On a Twitter account in her name, Duduzile posted: “To all Blacks SouthAfricans who were/are dissing my father President Jacob Zuma. Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit.”

Over the weekend, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also came under fire after he dampened the mood after the Boks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan. In a tweet, Ndlozi congratulated the team’s captain Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.

Kgalema Motlanthe served as interim president between the presidency of Mbeki and Zuma, from September 2008 to May 2009. There was no world cup played in this period.

