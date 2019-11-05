About six people are shot dead in Gauteng each day - health MEC

Over 4,000 people died in Gauteng in a year due to gunshots, stabbings and assault.

This was announced by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku on Tuesday as he reflected on the causes of deaths in the province. Masuku said in the 2018/2019 financial year, 4,894 deaths were recorded as a result of gunshots, stabbings and assault.

In the reporting year, a total of 2,416 deaths were due to gunshot. This translates to about six deaths a day.

Motor vehicle accidents were the second highest cause of death (1,695) followed by stabbings at 1,295. A total of 1,183 died due to assault while those who died due to hanging were 970.

Masuku said the figures are recorded by state mortuaries and reflect deaths at the incident scene, or people who survived the initial trauma but later died of complications at home or at healthcare facilities.

“The rate of unnatural deaths as a result of violence was a cause for serious concern for the country in general and the Gauteng province in particular,” Masuku said.

“Accident and emergency departments in our hospitals are the busiest around the month end period, with a notably high number of gunshot wounds, stabbings and motor vehicle accidents patients coming in. One of the contributing factors is the high level of alcohol consumption which leads to violence and reckless driving,” he said.