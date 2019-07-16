Our politics should not be a contest for insults

The war of words between minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is escalating out of control, with mudslinging assuming centre stage. We are witnessing a fierce propaganda war and an ugly battle for political survival in certain state institutions.

The attack on leaders in high-profile positions is tantamount to character assassination. It is a repugnant tactic, and has been deployed throughout our history. Fabricating lies has ravaged the entire SA body-politic.

If the common good were to animate all our politicians, we would not be witnessing slander and malice which leave the public dismayed.

Let political sanity prevail. A full-scale legal conflict will decimate every vestige of democracy in our land.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni