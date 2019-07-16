Set job-seekers free, jail scammers

There are many scams that add to the plight of the unemployed these days. I once shared a job opportunity with my friend, and the first question he asked was "is that not a scam?"

Job scams are getting out of hand and it seems every jobless person has a story to tell about being a victim. It's sad that victims lose money and others are lured into illegal activities.

Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between scams and legitimate opportunity. Though there are warning signs:

You're being offered a job without an application or interview;

The company asks you to pay money or for your credit card information;

You are being promised high pay for not much work;

The company asks you to pay for a credit report as part of the application; and

You are told you must pay for training.

Scammers are getting more sophisticated with new ways to take advantage of job-seekers all the time. Desperation is at play here for the unemployed, it's frustrating to look for employment without success for years.

Job scammers must be dealt with decisively and given jail time, so that the unemployed can apply for jobs without fear of being scammed.

Thebe Kgwetiane, Maandagshoek, Limpopo