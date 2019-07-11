Rule of law applicable to all

Whatever views by some people about public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, chapter nine institutions must be protected and the rule of law respected. Minister Pravin Gordhan and all those who think alike must understand that the rule of law is applicable to all. He does have the full right to take the public protector's rogue unit report on review. But until then, remedial action is binding; it can only be set aside by a court of law. So to all Pravin praise singers, the man is no god. - D Mogale, Orlando East

Voters extend their pain

This country will never get anywhere with our kind of voters. They complain and protest but continue voting for the same party causing them endless pain and frustrations in every election. - Anonymous

Our government doesn't listen

I agree with the assertion by Rozario Brown in Sowetan (July 5) that this government does not listen and solve the problems of the citizens. I have written many letters to parliament which were not responded to. - Chopo

Alexander still great in Egypt

Alexander the Great is the founder of the magical city of Alexandria. The Egyptians did not childishly change its name to something else, saying that it was founded by an oppressor or foreigner. No need to be petty about history. - Chopo