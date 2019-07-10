'We can’t please everyone,' Mkhwebane tells MPs at fiery meeting

She repeated an argument she’s previously made that court decisions are appealed successfully all the time.

“Strangely, when this happens, we never hear the high courts being accused of a lot of things we have been criticised for.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to continuously explain to detractors, hoping that one day we will all see things from the same perspective,” she said.

The meeting got heated as MPs discussed her contribution, with the ANC's Richard Dyantyi criticising her for raising “irrelevant” issues.

“This which you have just presented is a presentation of a public protector who is very angry and aggrieved.... Basically, who is raising issues that don't necessarily live in this committee; they should not be here,” he said while suggesting that Mkhwebane could have addressed her grievances in a press statement, not in parliament.

“I was disappointed that more than seven slides [as part of her presentation] … where you were really offloading the kind of disappointment that you have, and I thought that was irrelevant to be honest,” he added.

Dyantyi also attacked the office for what he called “budgeting for incompetence”.

He said an increase in legal fees had to do with the quality of the reports, which are taken on review and set aside.

“Here we have to budget for incompetence. I will use that word. You've said you are being called incompetent and on the basis of facts and evidence before us, I think I can venture into that,” he said.