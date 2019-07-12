SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila says the party will not retreat on its anti-corruption stance‚ but openly respond to the offensive launched against those fighting corruption.

“We will respond appropriately in the coming days to the offensive launched against those who are leading the campaign against corruption. They are being attacked and state institutions are being abused‚” Mapaila said.

He was speaking at Thursday night's gala dinner honouring the Rivonia trialists‚ who were arrested in 1963 for anti-apartheid activities at what used to be a communist party underground headquarters at Liliesleaf Farm‚ Johannesburg.

Mapaila reaffirmed the party's support for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This came just hours after EFF MPs were ejected from the house after heckling Gordhan.

"We saw what happened against minister Pravin Gordhan in parliament today ... we want to say to him that we stand in solidarity with you‚" Mapaila said.