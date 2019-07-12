EFF MPs ejected for heckling Pravin Gordhan

He was "absolutely confident" he still had the full backing of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet.

"The reason, on legal advice, that we draw a distinction on the public protector as the office and the public protector as the person is a very important distinction. Because you can have many structures that are defined in the constitution and their roles clearly defined [but] the occupant of the office can then decide to use that office for particular purposes.

"We've already had instances of that over the recent past, the last five, six, seven years ... so we seem to have short memories about state capture," Gordhan said.

The former finance minister said Mkhwebane had also relied on fake reports to arrive at her findings against him and had failed to provide legal reasons why she had decided to probe Sars rogue unit from seven years ago, as required by the Public Protector Act.

"We've lawyer after lawyer, including judge after judge, saying nothing improper was done, now we're back and say something improper was done.

"In fact, the public finds it quite ridiculous that something that might have happened seven, eight or 10 years ago is now revived in a systematic way, at the behest of the same individuals, in order to make sure, which is to fix SOEs, is interfered with ... and the question is why the interference with this business we have to do?"