South Africa

Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN

By Nico Gous - 08 July 2019 - 15:27
Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
Image: ALON SKUY

"The office of the registrar at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973. In addition‚ he received an honorary doctorate in 2003 and the Convocation Award in 2013 from UKZN‚" university spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said in a statement.

Questions have been circulating on social media about whether Gordhan had a university qualification. Some accounts suggested he did not.

Gordhan has come under fire - with the EFF calling for his head - after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found on Friday that the establishment of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" violated the constitution.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X