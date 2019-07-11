Gordhan 'surprised' he is being equated to state capture looters

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is "surprised" that some people are seeking to "equate" him with those who stole billions of rand of public money at state-owned companies.

Gordhan was responding to questions from journalists in parliament ahead of the presentation of his budget vote on Thursday.

The journalists, among other things, wanted Gordhan to explain why he had cited the office of the public protector and its incumbent, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, as separate entities in his urgent court application seeking to interdict Mkhwebane's remedial action against him and set aside her adverse findings against him over his role in the establishment of the SARS "rogue unit".

Before responding directly on the matter, Gordhan said he was taken aback that there were some who sought to portray him in the same light as those accused of large-scale looting of public funds.