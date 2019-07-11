Mkhwebane disappointed by Gordhan's 'personal insults'

The court application by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to review the report that found he violated the constitution is cloaked in personal insults, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.

Mkhwebane and Gordhan have been engaged in a public spat and war of words which is set to play itself out in the courts after the latter challenged two of the reports that made adverse findings against him.

In two of her reports – which both circled around Gordhan’s tenure at the South African Revenue Service – Mkhwebane found that he had violated the constitution and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute disciplinary action against him.

Gordhan has asked the courts to review and set aside both reports but Mkhwebane is not impressed with the wording used in the applications.

In her recent report, Mkhwebane found that during his tenure as commissioner, an intelligence unit termed the "rogue unit" was illegally established at Sars.