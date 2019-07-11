Pravin Gordhan thinks he's above the law: Edward Zuma

Edward Zuma has again written an open letter attacking Pravin Gordhan.

This time the son of former president Jacob Zuma has accused the public enterprises minister of thinking he is above the law.

In the letter, which he confirmed he had written, Zuma gave public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane his opinion on Gordhan's court application to review and set aside her findings that he violated the constitution.

"Maqabane [sic], I have read the notice of motion in the Jamnandas matter. I can sum it up to the following points. He is directly and indirectly saying the following: he is above the law; he can’t be investigated; and Parliament can’t consider and debate a report that relates to him," Zuma wrote.

In her report on Friday, Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had acted improperly when he approved the early pension payout for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) senior official Ivan Pillay.

In her remedial action, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violating the constitution".

In a notice of motion filed with the court on Tuesday, Gordhan asked the court to declare that the public protector, in the investigation and finalisation of her report, had failed to comply with her duties.