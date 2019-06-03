Angry granny demands justice after 'inhumane' Alex evictions

Liza Modiba's efforts to put a shelter over her grandchildren's head were reduced to a pile of rubble after evictions were carried out in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

Yesterday, Modiba, 58, was among many residents who were still picking up the pieces after their homes were demolished on Friday morning, apparently because their houses were built too close to the Jukskei river.

The Gauteng government had announced that alternative accommodation would be provided after more than 100 families were displaced by the Red Ants.

Modiba, who built the four-roomed house from the money she made from selling vegetables and fat cakes, said she was angry at the government.

She said she rushed home after receiving a call from a neighbour informing her that houses were being demolished in their area.

"I want them to replace my home so I can have a place to stay with my grandchildren. My heart is so broken, I can't even sleep or eat," Modiba said.

A few items, including a broken bed, stove and cooking utensils could be seen among the rubble.