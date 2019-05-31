City of Johannesburg destroys illegal shacks in Alexandra

Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said in a statement the shacks in Ward 109 were demolished after the metro obtained a court order a few months ago.

“I appeal to our people who are desperate for housing not to illegally occupy land to build shacks‚” Maile said.

“These illegal occupations or building of shacks are a manifestation of populist sloganeering by certain parties or political figures to play with desperations and cries of our people.”

Maile committed to handing handing over houses to “deserving and qualifying beneficiaries” over the coming months and asked for alternative accommodation for those affected.