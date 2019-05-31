The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Friday it planned to provide legal assistance to Martha Marais‚ a 76-year-old woman who was poorly treated and tied to a steel bench at Mamelodi Hospital.

The elderly woman's plight came to light after several pictures and videos surfaced on social media‚ and were met with immediate outrage.

The commission's spokesperson Buang Jones said it had initiated a "own accord" investigation.

"We want to provide legal assistance to the family. We want to demand answers from the MEC of health and the CEO of the hospital because this happened under his/her watch. Part of our mandate is to hold the government accountable‚" said Jones.

He said there had been a clear violation of Marais' human rights‚ and that there was clear humiliation and victimisation.