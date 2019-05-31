Vumase is not the only resident of Alexandra who has been evicted from their RDP house by this group.

Malatji said SAPS was aware of these evictions because cases had been opened at the police station. In most cases‚ he said the people who were evicted had been accused of being undocumented and occupying the RDP house unlawfully.

But Malatji denied that the police had ever been called to the scene when the evictions were happening.

Temba Masimba was evicted from his home in Extension 10‚ Alexandra‚ by “a mob of about 200 people”‚ in January.

According to Masimba‚ the group call themselves the “Dudulas”‚ which means “to forcibly evict” in isiZulu.

Masimba‚ who grew up in Zimbabwe‚ was recruited by a company in South Africa to work as an electrician. He became a South African citizen in 1996. He has lived in Alexandra for the past 25 years.

In 2011‚ Masimba was allocated a rental room in Alexandra by the City of Johannesburg.

According to Masimba‚ at about 3pm on January 3‚ the group came to his rented room and told him that they were “sent by the people of Alexandra to get rid of foreigners”.

But Masimba said he refused to move because he was thinking about his children‚ who were in Zimbabwe at the time. “What home would they come back to? I told them I have to wait for my kids to come back so that I can move with them.”

But three days later the group came back and demanded that Masimba give them the keys to the house. “I told them I will return the keys to the housing department because that is where I got them from‚” he said.

Masimba said he called the police‚ “but to my surprise‚ they disappointed us because they just drove past‚ made a u-turn and left”.

To be safe‚ Masimba decided to leave the house and rent a flat in Tsutsumani‚ a neighbourhood close to Alexandra.

He has opened cases with Alexandra SAPS‚ “but nothing has changed”.

Jabu (name changed)‚ a 49-year-old gardener from Zimbabwe‚ moved to Johannesburg about 30 years ago after his father passed away and his mother was unable to support his family. He is not a South African citizen‚ but he has a work permit.

Jabu has been forced to live in a shack with his 16-year-old son after he was also evicted from his RDP house in Alexandra Extension 7 in November 2018.

In 2006‚ the city wanted to build a playground for a nearby school‚ so it needed to relocate people who were staying in the informal settlement surrounding the school. Jabu said they were moved to waiting rooms‚ where he lived for about eight months before he was allocated an RDP house.

He lived in the house for 11 years before‚ one Saturday morning‚ a group of what he estimated to be more than 100 people‚ mostly young boys and a few women‚ jumped over his wall and approached his front door.

“My son was home at the time and he was very scared‚ so I gave him money and told him to quickly go to his uncle in Hillbrow‚” he said.

Jabu said the group demanded to see his ID and title deed‚ but like Vumase and Masimba‚ he refused to give them his documents. He said they picked up bricks and threatened to fight him.

“The way they came to me‚ the attitude that they had‚ you could see these are tsotsis‚” he said. “They didn’t want to talk. They came to fight.”