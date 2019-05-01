'We will not vote if this is how we are treated,' say shack dwellers after homes demolished

Thabo Malekutu, one of the occupiers in Mayibuye, said he had received a call from one of his neighbours while he was at work in the morning. “They told me they heard rumours that Red Ants were coming to demolish our shacks so I just left work without even giving notice,” he said.

When he arrived, he said, he had tried to salvage as much as he could but his materials were still burned.

Standing a few kilometres away from what used to be his home, Malekutu said: “I don’t even want to go close there because it’s going to stress me. He said he had paid R1,500 to a community leader for his stand and R3,500 for his materials. “And now it’s all gone. It’s so painful.”

Malekutu said his two children, aged two and seven, had been at crèche at the time of the eviction. “What am I going to tell them when they get back from crèche and see they have no home? Where are we going to sleep tonight?” he said.

Another occupier from Mayibuye, Kgomotso Madisha, said his ID had been among the belongings burned during the eviction.

He said the Red Ants and JMPD officers had not given people time to remove all their belongings from the shacks.

“They just started burning… We tried to save a few things but a lot of my clothes and documents were still inside,” he said. “How am I going to find a job without an ID and how will I vote on May 8?”

After demolishing the shacks in Mayibuye, Red Ants and JMPD officers started demolishing shacks on a property across the road.

Dipuo Mlangeni, one of the occupiers on that property, said she had lived in a shack with three other family members.

She said her bed, kitchen appliances, blankets and study materials had been burned during the eviction.

“We came here because we don’t have money and we need a place to live… This land has been standing empty for years. Our government is not right and they still want us to vote. Let it be clear: we will not vote if this is how we are treated,” said Mlangeni.

She said the occupiers had no choice but to rebuild their homes in the same place because they had nowhere else to stay.