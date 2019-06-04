Truck torching is an urgent matter

The torching of trucks on the N3 in KZN is a matter of concern. This criminality has been going on for at least the past two years without tangible success in prosecution. The issue must be treated as economic treason.

It's a known fact that most of the goods in our country are transported by road, in the main the trucking industry.

This is because of the inherent legacy that much of our rail infrastructure has been ignored with no new recapitalisation and maintenance.

As a result, our country relies on long haul trucking to move our goods within the country and abroad.