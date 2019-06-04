Truck torching is an urgent matter
The torching of trucks on the N3 in KZN is a matter of concern. This criminality has been going on for at least the past two years without tangible success in prosecution. The issue must be treated as economic treason.
It's a known fact that most of the goods in our country are transported by road, in the main the trucking industry.
This is because of the inherent legacy that much of our rail infrastructure has been ignored with no new recapitalisation and maintenance.
As a result, our country relies on long haul trucking to move our goods within the country and abroad.
The claim that the people who burn the trucks are South Africans aggrieved by allegations that companies mostly employ foreign nationals must be put into context.
We have progressive labour laws in our country, including the immigration laws explaining how a foreign national must be employed.
Our ministries of home affairs, transport and labour should come together and seriously interrogate why such crime is happening. Unethical employers who ignore the rules must be prosecuted as such.
Law-enforcement agencies, assisted by intelligence, must combine forces to make sure the criminals burning the trucks are caught and given the harshest sentences they deserve.
Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina,Sedibeng