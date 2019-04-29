Land grabbers refusing to budge

Land grabbers in the Vaal say they would rather die than give up the illegally erected structures they call home.

Emfuleni municipality has been battling to remove people who occupy land illegally.

Last Tuesday, the Red Ants went to Ironside near Vereeniging to remove the squatters, but residents blocked the entry to the area.

Bafana Mashinini, 34, lives in a well-maintained yellow shack in Ironside. It is furnished, has a cement floor, burglar bars and a washing line outside.

Desperate for a place to live, Mashinini and dozens more people illegally grabbed the land and erected shacks.

Mashinini said he lived with his grandmother in Orange Farm before he moved to the area about two months ago. He said he would rather die than leave his home.

He said his grandmother's four-roomed house was too small for him and his relatives.

"I came here because I wanted privacy. I lived there with my son, my pregnant sister and her child," he said.

Mashinini said he will not surrender the land. "We are not going to roll over and play dead. This place has been vacant for over 40 years. Now that we are using it, it is a problem," he said.