Nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in tying 76-year-old to hospital bench

A nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in tying 76-year-old Martha Marais to a bench at Mamelodi hospital have been put on special leave.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the Marais family on Sunday after video footage showing her tied up on the floor went viral.

She was referred to the hospital for treatment as she had been feeling unwell on Tuesday morning, said her daughter.

"We have done our preliminary investigation and we have received reports. The reports have revealed four individuals who were involved and who are on special leave pending their suspension," Masuku said.

The report, according to Masuku, identified a number of challenges regarding how Marais was treated as well as capacity issues relating to management and infrastructure.