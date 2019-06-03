Alexandra residents knew evictions would happen

The behaviour of the people of Alexandra must be condemned in all possible terms.

These people behave as if they are the only people living in SA. They are doing everything to hold our government to ransom. They know very well that land invasion will result in possible evictions.

But surprisingly, these people are blaming the president, knowing very well that the order for evictions was issued by the City of Johannesburg under mayor Herman Mashaba, a deployee from the DA.

But we can't be surprised by this. They are doing it because political parties use these things as a strategy to campaign.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein