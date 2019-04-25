Tears flow as Red Ants demolish hundreds of shacks in Cape Town

People who occupied land beside the Cape Town township of Dunoon were forced out of their homes on Thursday.

Working under heavy police guard, staff from the Red Ants security company tore down shacks that had been built illegally.

After two days of violent protests along Malibongwe Drive - where two trucks were set alight on Wednesday - a police contingent armed with tear gas canisters and rubber bullets stood by as more than 300 shacks were broken down.