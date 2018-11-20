Gigaba did honourable thing by resigning and queue behind him is long

After hanging by a thread for far too long, Malusi Gigaba's resignation didn't come as a surprise.

South Africa is being taken to the dogs by leaders who don't care about our wellbeing and are only interested in lining their own pockets.

Our vote is what matters to them.

Corruption, maladministration, incompetence, nepotism and embezzlement of state funds are areas which the ruling party excels in.

How about the better life we were promised?

What does the future hold for unemployed graduates?

More heads are expected to roll as most of our ministers are captured. Most of our state-owned enterprises are captured, with their CEOs resigning at an alarming rate under a cloud.

Gigaba dug his own grave by lying to the nation under oath and his sex scandals did not help his cause either. I hope his political career won't evaporate into thin air.

Unfortunately, Gigaba made his own bed and he must lie in it.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla

Halfway House