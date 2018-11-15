Our society promotes male superiority at its own peril

In the last few weeks, SA has witnessed hypermasculinity in full display. Most notable of these displays is the one in our parliament, where embattled minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba waved his pinky, clearly demonstrating the level of machismo in our body politics.

Men can quarrel in the public glare about who has the bigger penis and we are supposed to be amused. Disgusting!

Ever more, we are a society that normalises a repugnant behaviour about the male boasting of whose penis is bigger as if the bigger your penis is, the more rights you are entitled to and, therefore, the more untouchable you can be.

However, as women, we seek a new normal, one in which hypermasculinity is eschewed and those who take the liberty to abuse women are held accountable.

Clearly, as media thought this incident was so amusing, a local broadcasting service, eNCA, saw it fit and suggested that the waving of the "pinkie" by Gigaba was the best way to end its morning news programme on a "lighter note", with much bemusement on the lips of the anchor.

Another one of these incidents was the case involving two women who were arrested following a fire in Alexandra where several children were killed.

The women are accused of culpable homicide due to negligence because they were away at a shebeen when the shack caught fire killing the children.

The magistrate in the case did not allow the women to attend the funeral of their children. This tendency of forcefully applying the "the law" when women are the accused is a further demonstration of abuse of male privilege.