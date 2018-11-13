EFF slams Gigaba after resignation, DA to still pursue criminal charges

Despite his unexpected resignation on Tuesday former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba may not be off the hook just yet.

The Democratic Alliance said it would still pursue charges of perjury against Gigaba, while the EFF slammed him as corrupt, unpatriotic and dishonourable.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office announced Gigaba’s resignation on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before the deadline given to him by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to act against the former minister of home affairs for allegedly having lied to the courts.

Gigaba had initially put on a brave face, mounting a fight back and claiming that there was a campaign aimed at blocking him from his presidential ambitions.

His public statements had suggested that he would stay put until Ramaphosa took action against him - but on Tuesday he resigned.

In a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday, Gigaba was quoted as saying he had resigned for the sake of “our country and the movement [the ANC]”.

“Further to relieve the President from undue pressure and allow him to focus on improving the lives of the people of South Africa and for him to do the best he can to serve the country and save it from this economic meltdown," the statement read.