Transnet funds used to guard public enterprises minister Gigaba: Treasury

Toka's memorandum said the purpose was to mitigate potential risk to Transnet's group executives. He recommended that Molefe appoint David Machete and Bongani Alson Zwane at the cost of about R300,000 a year each.

Molefe approved the appointments on the same day.

Both were seconded to Gigaba at the department of public enterprises - and each was given a vehicle belonging to Transnet. The appointments were not disclosed to the board.

It is believed that at some stage during Gigaba’s tenure he indicated to his security team that there were threats to his life and he met the police's VIP protection unit to discuss his security.

The report alleges that before the police could complete a mandatory security assessment, Gigaba approached Transnet and asked for additional security.

But in his response to the Treasury, Gigaba indicated that he was allocated police VIP protection officials and he was further advised, based on a completed security assessment, that he needed additional security.

"Minister Gigaba indicated that he was advised that a request was addressed to Transnet to provide the said backup as an interim measure until SAPS had enough resources. Minister Gigaba stated that the Transnet services were only for backup as he still used the SAPS VIP protection," the report says.