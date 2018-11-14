I'm not guilty - Gigaba

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba last night said his resignation from his position was not an admission of guilt on his part.

Gigaba, instead, said he had decided to step down from the position he occupied since February due to "a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks" against him.

"Earlier today, I handed in my resignation from the position of minister of home affairs to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I did so after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity. I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part.

"The integrity and public standing of the government and the ANC of which I am a loyal and proud member is more important than any political office bearer," said Gigaba in a statement released by home affairs.