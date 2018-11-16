Bonang has hit back at shade thrown her way by Somizi at the Feather Awards on Thursday night‚ telling followers that the show would be boring without her being mentioned.

Somizi‚ who was once friends with B before the pair had a massive fallout was the host for the evening and in his spicy intro monologue, told an audience member to watch their taxes and always pay on time.

The way Somizi addressed the person made it clear to everyone in room that he was throwing shade at Bonang.

Soon the fierce discussions in the room slowly made its way onto social media.