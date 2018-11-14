A blessing Gigaba fell on his sword

In the end, Malusi Nkanyezi Knowledge Gigaba made a total ass of himself. But there is no denying that in the beginning he was one of the shining stars of the post-apartheid era.

Some even went as far as to see in him a future president. With some justification too.

As a student leader at the then University of Durban Westville, he was a rare breed of an activist who also took his books seriously when his comrades overindulged on alcohol, free trips and the good life that came with being in the SRC. By the time he became ANCYL president, he already held two post-graduate degrees.

While Peter Mokaba, arguably the most successful youth league leader of the post-1990 era, made his name through populist speeches and chanting war songs, Gigaba could hold his own in economic policy debates - giving the league the sophistication that it lacked during the Mokaba years.

Speculation that he was being groomed for greater things grew louder when, barely in his 30s, then president Thabo Mbeki made Gigaba deputy minister of home affairs. Perhaps it all happened too quickly. For what was once a promising political career soon degenerated into a series of personal scandals and political blunders.