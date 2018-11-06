Imprison looters, including big fish

I couldn't agree more with a parliamentary report that recommends everyone linked to corruption at Eskom be criminally investigated.

I would even go further than that and say everyone who actively facilitated the looting and state capture should be criminally charged.

People voted for the ANC because it promised jobs and many other wonderful things. Instead, comrades went against their word and betrayed the masses.

Going after junior staff involved in corruption doesn't help if no one goes after the big guns. What makes me mad is the fact that some of them have a nerve to take to social media and post nonsense in an effort to clear their names. They even show a great amount of arrogance.

Where I come from, people who have stolen something were shamed and ostracised. In the so called new South Africa, they're hero-worshiped.

We know all the usual suspects. It's time to put the culprits behind bars. We need to destroy the perception that rich and famous people are beyond the clutches of the law.

Everyone from the private sector to all three spheres of government must be made to account. We've passed suspense level now. We've reached a point where we're convinced nothing will happen to them.

Richardson Mzaidume

Pimville