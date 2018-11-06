All should enjoy religious freedom

Senior police management in KwaZulu-Natal are ordering Muslim policemen to shave their beards.

How does a beard have anything to do with a policeman being able to apply the rule of law, or be fair?

SA is a secular state, religious freedom is guaranteed in that context. For everyone to enjoy the right to religious freedom, tolerance is crucial.

In a society as diverse as SA, no single religion should be preferred over another and religious freedom should be promoted.

It doesn't cost anything. It could boost morale and retention in a small but significant way. And a policeman with a well-maintained beard can look as dignified and sharp as a clean-shaven cop.

If they wish to practice their religion in the workplace, an exemption or accommodation must be sought.

Shaista Mia

Durban