All should enjoy religious freedom

By Reader Letter - 06 November 2018 - 09:56
FILE IMAGE : President Cyril Ramaphosa performs prayer with muslim leaders during the Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa and the muslim community iftar dinner in Rylands, Cape Town on Wednesday, 30 May 2018
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Senior police management in KwaZulu-Natal are ordering Muslim policemen to shave their beards.

How does a beard have anything to do with a policeman being able to apply the rule of law, or be fair?

SA is a secular state, religious freedom is guaranteed in that context. For everyone to enjoy the right to religious freedom, tolerance is crucial.

In a society as diverse as SA, no single religion should be preferred over another and religious freedom should be promoted.

It doesn't cost anything. It could boost morale and retention in a small but significant way. And a policeman with a well-maintained beard can look as dignified and sharp as a clean-shaven cop.

If they wish to practice their religion in the workplace, an exemption or accommodation must be sought.

Shaista Mia

Durban

