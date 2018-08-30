Soweto looting: Somali Community Board wants justice to take its course

A foreign national says he lost a lot of money when his shop was looted in Zola 1, Soweto.

Abdur Rahim said his supermarket was attacked around 1pm on Wednesday when a mob came in, saying they were inspecting the shop for expired goods and fake food products.

"They said they are looking for expired foods and fake things like groceries," Rahim said.

The Bangladeshi national said the looters not only stole groceries but they took fridges and lights on top of vandalising the store.

"As my daughter was closing they kicked in the front door and looted everything. They took everything in the store," he told Sowetan.

The businessman said he had no idea how he will move forward as the business was supporting his family.