- The perpetrators of the heist made away with almost R2bn. “It emerges from the forensic accountants report that an amount of R1.894m was gratuitously received from VBS by some 53 persons of interest‚ both natural and juristic‚ over the period March 1 2015 to June 17 2018‚” wrote the investigators.

- The large bulk of the funds stolen was for the benefit of individuals and entities related to VBS executives‚ including its largest purported shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ which benefited to the tune of R936m.

- Tshifhiwa Matodzi‚ the chair of VBS Mutual Bank and Vele Investments‚ personally benefited to the tune of R325m. Matodzi‚ who weeks ago had his estate provisionally sequestrated following an application brought by VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal‚ is identified as the kingpin of the heist.

- A number of other previous VBS executives including Robert Madzonga (R30.3m)‚ Phophi Mukhodobwane (R30.5m) and CEO Andile Ramavhunga (R28.9m) benefited from the looting. The bank’s previous CFO‚ Philip Truter‚ who was responsible for enabling the manipulation of the banking system‚ also benefited from financial gain‚ but nowhere near those of his peers.

- According to the report‚ Mukhodobwane and Truter have confessed to their complicity in the crime. Ramavhunga denies he was involved in anything untoward‚ as does Madzonga. Matodzi also denies any wrongdoing.

- KPMG partner Sipho Malaba‚ who was the engagement partner for VBS and the person who ultimately signed off the false 2017 year-end audit that was subsequently withdrawn by the bank’s curator‚ benefited to the tune of R34m.

Motau concludes: “The investigation has revealed a wide range of criminality in the conduct of the affairs of VBS. That is also in regard to Vele. Indeed‚ it emerges very clearly that VBS and Vele have been operated as a single criminal enterprise‚ with Matodzi firmly at the helm.”