EFF fightback for newly crowned state looters

If it was members of the ruling party only who had benefited from VBS devil transactions, the EFF was going to bark until the heavens hear. Now that theirs is fingered, there is some legal threat against the pointing finger.

Politics is a mafia game and serves the top and connected. The EFF has been good at sniffing out the rot of other political parties. It is puzzled that the sniffing mojo lost its ability when one of theirs is implicated. Phew, it smells.

Now we must be politically skopped to sense all smallanyana skeletons from all the political spectrum. The Fighters must be put under scrutiny and subject themselves to lifestyle audits, including the commander-in chief.

Can they be good citizens and practise what they preach? Let me guess, "they won't". Mr Dali Mpofu is preparing legal fightback propaganda to defend the newly crowned looters.

Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton