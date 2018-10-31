Genius Jabba's star will light the way for others

When Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi passed away, a part of my hip-hop world died with him. And on October 24 2018, Jabulani "Hip Hop Pantsula" Tsambo's death did away with that world.

The giants of the hip-hop world of today appear tall because they are standing on the shoulders of these giants of the past.

There was speculation around Jabba's death. It was suspected that he took his own life, but the bottom line is Jabba is no more.

It's public knowledge now that he suffered depression for a number of years - and three times in a single year he tried to take his own life but failed. It is reported that among many things that led to his depression is how the entertainment industry recently turned out to be. I am and have always been of the view that the entire entertainment industry in this country is monopolised by very few individuals.

We cannot blame Jabba for becoming depressed over something that might look so minor to us. This shows just how much he loved the industry. For some reasons, good ones, Jabba felt sidelined from the only thing he could really do. Never forget that he almost single-handedly put motswako, Mahikeng and North West province on the map.

He loved his craft and the industry he was in and it looks like in the interest of keeping it great, he became a bit obsessed with it and literally destroyed his health.